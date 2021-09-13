26 elected as new legislators of Macao SAR: preliminary results

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The electoral affairs commission of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) announced the preliminary results of the election of the seventh Legislative Assembly early Monday morning.

The preliminary results showed that 14 candidates won the directly-elected seats, and 12 won the indirectly-elected seats.

The election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of Macao SAR kicked off on Sunday morning.

In line with the Basic Law, the new legislature is composed of 33 seats including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats, and seven others who will be appointed by the SAR's chief executive. The term of office of the seventh Legislative Assembly will start in October 2021.

