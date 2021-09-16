Home>>
Hong Kong allows quarantine-free entry for residents from mainland, Macao
(Xinhua) 09:00, September 16, 2021
Passengers enter south China's Hong Kong from Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Sept. 15, 2021. A travel scheme, which allows non-Hong Kong residents from the mainland and the Macao Special Administrative Region to be exempted from the compulsory quarantine upon arrival, took effect on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
