Hong Kong allows quarantine-free entry for residents from mainland, Macao

Xinhua) 09:00, September 16, 2021

Passengers enter south China's Hong Kong from Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Sept. 15, 2021. A travel scheme, which allows non-Hong Kong residents from the mainland and the Macao Special Administrative Region to be exempted from the compulsory quarantine upon arrival, took effect on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

