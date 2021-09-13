Chinese mainland reports 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

September 13, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 22 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, including 17 in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three in Guangdong and one each in Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, the commission said.

A total of 8,645 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 8,048 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 597 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,248 by Sunday, including 751 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 89,861 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

Sunday also saw reports of 28 new asymptomatic cases, including 15 arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 411 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on the day, of whom 359 were imported.

By the end of Sunday, 12,145 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,088 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,846 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

