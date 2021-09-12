Home>>
Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 15:44, September 12, 2021
HONG KONG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of confirmed coronavirus infections in Hong Kong to 12,145.
Over the past two weeks, altogether 47 cases were detected, all imported, according to the CHP.
Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.33 million people, or 64.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.79 million are fully vaccinated.
