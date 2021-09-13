East China city reports 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:34, September 13, 2021

A health worker collects swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test in Xianyou County, Putian City, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 12, 2021. Xianyou County has classified Fengting Town as a COVID-19 high-risk area after new local infections were reported. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The city of Putian in east China's Fujian Province reported 32 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic carriers from Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday, according to local authorities.

Health authorities have finished epidemiological investigations of the 64 positive cases, all in the county of Xianyou under the city of Putian, the city government said in a press briefing Sunday.

Authorities have traced 841 close contacts of the positive cases and further 1,690 close contacts of the aforesaid close contacts. A total of 1,293 people have been put under medical observation in designated places.

Since the latest resurgence emerged on Friday, the county of Xianyou has conducted extensive nucleic acid testing in Fengting township and five neighboring townships. By 4 p.m. Sunday, 196,758 people had been tested, of which 121,087 samples returned results.

Local authorities have classified Fengting township as a COVID-19 high-risk area and three villages in three other townships as medium-risk areas.

