China's biotechnology helps Serbia fight pandemic, make scientific progress: Serbian expert

Xinhua) 09:59, September 13, 2021

BELGRADE, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's transfering of its vaccine production technology is vital for Serbia, showing China's willingness to share its scientific achievements to help the world fight COVID-19, Serbian scientist Jelena Begovic told Xinhua on Saturday.

Begovic, director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering of the University of Belgrade, said that Chinese vaccines will soon be produced in Serbia.

The construction of a brand-new production facility for Sinopharm vaccines started in Serbia on Thursday, and will be completed by the end of March 2022.

"I think that China gave a significant contribution... (China's) sharing helps Serbia make more progress in technology, science, and medicine," Begovic said.

"Global system so far includes only a limited number of players or vaccine producers, it turned out to be not so efficient, and we have to build a very strong network of production facilities all around the world," she added.

"So I'm definitely back the idea that big players in the pharmaceutical industry should help smaller countries, if we want to win this battle or at least control the situation," she noted.

Around a year ago, Begovic participated in the construction of two new Fire Eye laboratories for PCR testing and witnessed China's assistance to Serbia in medical supplies, expert advice and vaccines.

"We built two Fire Eye laboratories for PCR testing on coronavirus... I am very thankful that our collaboration is continuing at this level," Begovic said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)