More Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar

Xinhua) 08:49, September 13, 2021

YANGON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Four million more doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Sunday, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

So far, China has supplied 12.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar, of which 3.9 million doses were donated by China, the statement said.

According to Myanmar's Ministry of Health on Sunday, over 3.23 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 1.7 million people have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 431,833 on Sunday after 1,953 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

A total of 79 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 16,530 in the country as of Sunday.

