Administration of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone inaugurated

Xinhua) 13:06, September 17, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Administrative organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin were inaugurated on Friday.

On Sept. 5, China's central authorities issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, which is located in the southern part of Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, just across the Macao Special Administrative Region.

