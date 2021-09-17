Home>>
Administration of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone inaugurated
(Xinhua) 13:06, September 17, 2021
GUANGZHOU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Administrative organizations of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin were inaugurated on Friday.
On Sept. 5, China's central authorities issued a general plan for building a Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, which is located in the southern part of Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province, just across the Macao Special Administrative Region.
