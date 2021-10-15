Japan dominates short program at Beijing 2022 test event

Xinhua) 09:22, October 15, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Japanese figure skaters secured one-two finishes in both men's and women's short programs of the 2021 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy here on Thursday.

In the first competition day of the Asian Open, which is also a Beijing 2022 test event, 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama, who took silver at the Stockholm Worlds in March, scored 97.80 points to top the men's short program standings, followed by his 17-year-old compatriot Shun Sato with 90.77 points.

"This was the first time I completed all my jumps in competition this season. It's great," said Kagiyama after the competition.

"I feel so good about the ice here, which is conducive to fast and smooth skating," he added.

China's Jin Boyang, 24, twice a World Championship bronze medalist, finished third with 85.02 points.

In the women's short program, Kaori Sakamoto finished first with 76.70 points, followed by Mai Mihara with 67.83 points and Jenni Saarinen of Finland with 62.25 points. China's Zhu Yi and Jin Hengxin finished fifth and ninth respectively.

The pairs and ice dance events feature only Chinese competitors. World champions and Olympics silver medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong eased to the top of the short program.

"This was the first competition for us this season. I was so excited that my nerves affected my performance today," said Sui.

"In tomorrow's free skating, I need to calm down a bit," she added.

The ice dance sees only two pairs of skaters from China. In the rhythm dance, Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu led Chen Hong and Sun Zhuoming.

A total of 31 athletes from nine countries and regions are competing on the ice of Beijing's Capital Gymnasium.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)