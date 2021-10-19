Highlights of torch relay for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Greece

Xinhua) 16:41, October 19, 2021

Ioannis Melissanidis, Greek Olympic champion in gymnastics, holds the torch at Acropolis with the Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in Athens, Greece, on Oct. 19, 2021. The Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games was burning overnight at the Hill of Acropolis and on Tuesday morning it was transferred to the Panathenaic Stadium to be handed over to the organizers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

