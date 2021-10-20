Home>>
Artists play Tibetan instruments on prairie in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 14:02, October 20, 2021
Several artists sing Tibetan songs accompanied by Longtouqin, or dragon-head harp, on Hongyuan Prairie of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Longtouqin originated from Ali, Tibet Autonomous Region, and has a history of more than 350 years.
