Artists play Tibetan instruments on prairie in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 14:02, October 20, 2021

Several artists sing Tibetan songs accompanied by Longtouqin, or dragon-head harp, on Hongyuan Prairie of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Longtouqin originated from Ali, Tibet Autonomous Region, and has a history of more than 350 years.

