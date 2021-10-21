Home>>
China's Foreign Ministry hosts event to introduce Tibet to world
(Ecns.cn) 11:27, October 21, 2021
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at a foreign ministry event to introduce the Tibet Autonomous Region to the world in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
The special event, themed "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet," was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held in Beijing Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tibet hands out nutrition packages to children
- Tibet a vivid portrayal of China's democracy and human rights, a window for opening-up: Chinese FM
- Xizang’s new Party chief meets press as region invites world to visit – with unbiased views
- Artists play Tibetan instruments on prairie in Sichuan
- Snow to blanket southern areas in China's Tibet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.