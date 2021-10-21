China's Foreign Ministry hosts event to introduce Tibet to world

Ecns.cn) 11:27, October 21, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at a foreign ministry event to introduce the Tibet Autonomous Region to the world in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The special event, themed "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet," was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held in Beijing Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)