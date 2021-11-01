Home>>
Wild birds overwinter in N China's Yuncheng Salt Lake
(People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 01, 2021
|Wild birds forage in shallow water of the Yuncheng Salt Lake. (Photo/Xue Jun)
Yuncheng Salt Lake located in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi province, known as the "Dead Sea of China," has recently emerged as a paradise for wild birds.
An increasing number of birds now overwinter in the salt lake, a favorable habitat due to its rich food sources, thanks to the region's intensified environmental protection efforts.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.