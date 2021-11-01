Languages

Monday, November 01, 2021

Wild birds overwinter in N China's Yuncheng Salt Lake

(People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 01, 2021
Wild birds forage in shallow water of the Yuncheng Salt Lake. (Photo/Xue Jun)

Yuncheng Salt Lake located in Yuncheng city, north China's Shanxi province, known as the "Dead Sea of China," has recently emerged as a paradise for wild birds.

An increasing number of birds now overwinter in the salt lake, a favorable habitat due to its rich food sources, thanks to the region's intensified environmental protection efforts.


