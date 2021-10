In pics: Desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang

October 29, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, shows the desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and the Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Lv Qiang)

