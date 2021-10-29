Languages

Friday, October 29, 2021

In pics: Desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang

By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 14:04, October 29, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, shows the desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and the Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Lv Qiang)


