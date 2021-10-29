Home>>
In pics: Desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 14:04, October 29, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, shows the desert scenery of Mingsha Mountain and the Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Lv Qiang)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow makes China's Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot more attractive
- In pics: Mingsha Mountain in Dunhuang, N China's Gansu
- Sensual sands pull the masses to Mingsha Mountain Crescent Springs (7)
- Sensual sands pull the masses to Mingsha Mountain Crescent Springs (6)
- Sensual sands pull the masses to Mingsha Mountain Crescent Springs (5)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.