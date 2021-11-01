Express services register speedy growth in China's Tibet

LHASA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The courier sector in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw strong growth in both parcels handled and business revenues in the first nine months of 2021, according to local authorities.

Express delivery companies in the region handled 10.4 million parcels in the period, up 31.55 percent year on year, the regional post administration said in a statement.

The number of intra-city parcels saw the fastest growth of 38.72 percent to 2.43 million, it said.

Combined revenues from the region's express services surged 41.19 percent to 358 million yuan (about 56 million U.S. dollars), the administration added.

The increase in revenues was faster than a rise of 21.8 percent for the whole country's express companies during the nine months.

The sector's strong performance came amid sound economic fundamentals, as new data showed Saturday the region's GDP rose 7.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters.

