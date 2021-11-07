Jiangnan at CIIE: How beauty tech is improving the way we look

People's Daily Online) 11:57, November 07, 2021

Personalized lip color device, hair building fiber, beauty devices… A bunch of beauty products with elements of mind-boggling technology dazzle at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, east China.

With a number of Fortune 500 companies and leading companies in the beauty industry gathering at the event, new opportunities are being shared for the booming "beauty economy" in the Chinese market. Let’s join a reporter from People’s Daily Online to explore how the beauty tech industry is improving the way we look.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)