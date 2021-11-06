Chinese vice president vows further opening-up at high-level forum

Xinhua) 10:24, November 06, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan visits exhibitions of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2021. Wang on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 4th CIIE and visited exhibitions. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Friday vowed efforts to expand high-level opening-up and share development opportunities with the world.

Wang made the remarks at a high-level forum concerning the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), held during the ongoing 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

China will open wider to the outside world and continue to create a market environment in which Chinese and foreign companies are treated as equals and compete on a level playing field, Wang said.

The country will firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, push WTO reform in the right direction in a constructive manner, and support the WTO in playing a more active role in international economic governance, he said.

He also vowed efforts to deepen regional and bilateral economic and trade cooperation while taking part in negotiations to sign more high-standard free trade agreements.

China will do its best to provide goods and vaccines for pandemic control to the international community, and will help all countries restore their economies as soon as possible, he said.

Wang on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 4th CIIE and visited exhibitions. He paid a visit to a special exhibition on the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the WTO on Friday.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and Li Qiang, secretary of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee, attended relevant events.

