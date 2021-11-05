Interview: Slovenian economy minister sees enormous potential for cooperation with China

Xinhua) 16:50, November 05, 2021

LJUBLJANA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Slovenia have "enormous potential" for future economic cooperation, Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek told Xinhua ahead of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) which starts on Friday.

"We are inviting Chinese companies to choose Slovenia as their entry point for European business," Pocivalsek said on Wednesday in a written interview, mentioning in particular Chinese household appliances maker Hisense, which has been running its European operations from Slovenia after taking over Slovenia's Gorenje in 2018.

China is Slovenia's important non-European trading partner, he noted, adding that he is upbeat about future bilateral trade.

Exports could increase in the sectors of information technology, biotechnology, car parts, new materials, alternative energy sourcing and water management, he said, adding that Slovenia also aims to increase exports of its wine and food to China.

"Predictable economic environment (in China) and ensuring equal competitive conditions for Slovenian firms are the most important from our point of view," Pocivalsek said.

Slovenia, as "one of the greenest tourist destinations in the world," can offer quality services to tourists from China, he said, noting that Chinese ski-jumping team is preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in his country.

Pocivalsek said that China has expressed intention to increase its cooperation with Slovenia's port Luka Koper in Northern Adriatic, which offers easy access to Central and Eastern Europe.

Referring to the recent disruptions of raw materials supply experienced by some Slovenian firms, he said, "We believe that China is a stable partner which sticks to what has been agreed."

Pocivalsek also hopes that China will play an active role in trade negotiations within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and will contribute to a successful 12th WTO Ministerial Conference that will start in Switzerland at the end of November.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)