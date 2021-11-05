In pics: media center of 4th CIIE

Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2021 shows the information counter at the media center of the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled for Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

