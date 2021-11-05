Home>>
World leaders address CIIE opening ceremony via video
(Xinhua) 08:23, November 05, 2021
Fiji's Acting Prime Minister Inia Batikoto Seruiratu speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo held in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's import expo brings world towards brighter future
- Record number of U.S. companies attend China's import expo
- Xi pledges more openness as China fulfills WTO commitments
- Full Text: Keynote Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo
- China to open more import promotion demo zones: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.