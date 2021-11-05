Home>>
Full Text: Keynote Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo
(Xinhua) 08:10, November 05, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo held in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo.
Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.
