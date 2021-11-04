Home>>
China to unswervingly share market opportunities with world: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:46, November 04, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will unswervingly share its market opportunities with the rest of the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the fourth China International Import Expo via video.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.