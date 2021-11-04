China to expand opening-up of telecom, medical sectors: Xi

Xinhua) 20:49, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will expand the opening-up of service sectors, such as telecommunications and medical care, in an orderly manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

