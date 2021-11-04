We Are China

China to unswervingly safeguard common interests of all countries: Xi

Xinhua) 20:47, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China will unswervingly safeguard the common interests of all countries.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video

