Home>>
China supports equitable distribution of critical medical supplies globally: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:49, November 04, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China supports the equitable distribution and smooth trading of critical medical supplies, including vaccines, around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.