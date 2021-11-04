We Are China

China supports equitable distribution of critical medical supplies globally: Xi

Xinhua) 20:49, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China supports the equitable distribution and smooth trading of critical medical supplies, including vaccines, around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

