China to open more import promotion demo zones: Xi

Xinhua) 21:12, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will open more demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade and optimize the catalogue of retail imports via cross-border e-commerce, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the fourth China International Import Expo via video.

