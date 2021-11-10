Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival

Xinhua) 08:49, November 10, 2021

People visit a pre-show of the Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival at Muangboran, Samut Prakan Province, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2021. The festival will be held from Nov. 12 to Dec. 6. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

