Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival
(Xinhua) 08:49, November 10, 2021
People visit a pre-show of the Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival at Muangboran, Samut Prakan Province, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2021. The festival will be held from Nov. 12 to Dec. 6. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
