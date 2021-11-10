Languages

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival

(Xinhua) 08:49, November 10, 2021

 

People visit a pre-show of the Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival at Muangboran, Samut Prakan Province, Thailand, on Nov. 8, 2021. The festival will be held from Nov. 12 to Dec. 6. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


