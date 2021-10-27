Home>>
Lantern festival held in Lamphun, Thailand
(Xinhua) 09:05, October 27, 2021
Tourists hang lanterns at the Wat Phra That Hariphunchai in Lamphun, Thailand, Oct. 25, 2021. Lamphun Province of Thailand held a grand lantern festival at the Wat Phra That Hariphunchai, attracting tourists to hang lanterns and make wishes. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
