Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Lantern festival held in Lamphun, Thailand

(Xinhua) 09:05, October 27, 2021

Tourists hang lanterns at the Wat Phra That Hariphunchai in Lamphun, Thailand, Oct. 25, 2021. Lamphun Province of Thailand held a grand lantern festival at the Wat Phra That Hariphunchai, attracting tourists to hang lanterns and make wishes. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)


