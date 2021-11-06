CIIE deepens int'l trade cooperation, boosts common development: People's Daily

Xinhua) 10:22, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and 20 years since China's accession to the World Trade Organization. Holding a high-level import expo in such a special year reflects China's commitment to opening-up, its pursuit of common development and its contributions to the world's economic recovery, according to a commentary published by the People's Daily on Thursday.

The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level exhibition, is being held in Shanghai.

The import expo has not only served as a venue for new global products, technologies and services to enter China, but also as an accelerator for win-win cooperation in the world economy and trade, the commentary said.

Since the first CIIE in 2018, the import expo has consistently seen its global spillovers expand.

The total exhibition area of the fourth CIIE has been expanded to over 360,000 square meters. Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises have actively participated in the expo, as have small and medium-sized overseas firms.

The appeal of the CIIE also comes from the strong resilience and great potential of the Chinese economy, and the country's continuous efforts to open its doors wider to the world, the commentary said.

China's development and the world's prosperity are intertwined. The CIIE will be a key driver boosting the high-quality development of the Chinese economy, and will definitely add new impetus to the world's development, according to the commentary.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)