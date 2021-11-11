We Are China

Picturesque early winter scenery of Lushuiwan scenic area in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 14:03, November 11, 2021

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows the picturesque early winter scenery at Lushuiwan scenic area in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Cheng Li)

Clear water and blue sky appeared at Lushuiwan scenic area after several windy and snowy days.

