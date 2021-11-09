Home>>
Magnificent snow scenery of Taihang Mountain
(Ecns.cn) 10:40, November 09, 2021
White snow covers Taihang Mountain in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
