Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Magnificent snow scenery of Taihang Mountain

(Ecns.cn) 10:40, November 09, 2021

White snow covers Taihang Mountain in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)


