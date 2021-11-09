Yuntai Mountain in Central China's Henan: Shimmering silver snows adorn scenes of red autumnal leaves

People's Daily Online) 09:43, November 09, 2021

Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan province was brightened up with the season’s first snowfall, presenting magnificent scenes as resplendent as a landscape painting. (Photo/Wu Peimeng)

With the first batch of snowflakes drifting down to the ground, the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan province, was transformed into a magnificent landscape painting. Colorful autumn scenes were adorned with shimmering silver snows, the freshly fallen snow adding a renewed radiance and complementing the landscape, turning Yuntai Mountain into a wonderland interweaving red hints of autumnal leaves with silvery dashes of white snow.

