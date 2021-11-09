Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Home>>

Yuntai Mountain in Central China's Henan: Shimmering silver snows adorn scenes of red autumnal leaves

(People's Daily Online) 09:43, November 09, 2021
Yuntai Mountain in Central China's Henan: Shimmering silver snows adorn scenes of red autumnal leaves
Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan province was brightened up with the season’s first snowfall, presenting magnificent scenes as resplendent as a landscape painting. (Photo/Wu Peimeng)

With the first batch of snowflakes drifting down to the ground, the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan province, was transformed into a magnificent landscape painting. Colorful autumn scenes were adorned with shimmering silver snows, the freshly fallen snow adding a renewed radiance and complementing the landscape, turning Yuntai Mountain into a wonderland interweaving red hints of autumnal leaves with silvery dashes of white snow.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories