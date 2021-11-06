Heavy snow to hit parts of northern China

Xinhua) 14:17, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Heavy snowfall will sweep parts of northern China on Saturday and Sunday, bringing low temperatures, the country's national observatory said Saturday.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, heavy snow to blizzard are expected to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Shaanxi and Henan, said the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas will see the depth of snow up to 20 centimeters.

The observatory urged the affected areas to take necessary precautions with regard to traffic, transport and energy supplies.

