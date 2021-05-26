Home>>
Snow blankets Qilian Mountains in early summer
(Ecns.cn) 09:13, May 26, 2021
The photo captured on May 23, 2021 shows a snowfall on the Qilian Mountains, on the border of Qinghai and Gansu provinces. Qilian Mountains have an average altitude of 3,500 meters above sea level, renowned by rugged landscape. (China News Service/Cheng Lin)
