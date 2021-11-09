Epidemic prevention and control under low temperature in Harbin of NE China

Xinhua) 08:30, November 09, 2021

Police officers stand guard in freezing rain in Pingfang District, Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, Nov. 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Despite the low temperature in Harbin, those who work outdoors are braving the cold wind, rain and snow to secure the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

