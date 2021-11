Snow scenery across China

November 08, 2021

A resident walks amid snow in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 7, 2021. The traditional solar term of Lidong, the beginning of winter, fell on Nov. 7 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

