Spectacular sea of clouds hovers over Great Wall in Jinshanling
(People's Daily App) 17:15, November 05, 2021
A spectacular sea of clouds appears in the Jinshanling scenic spot, a section of the Great Wall of China, early morning on Nov. 15, 2021. Click on the video to appreciate the splendid view.
(Video provided by Zhou Jie and Liang Zhiqing)
