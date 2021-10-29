Home>>
Autumn scenery in Xinjiang apricot garden
(Ecns.cn) 16:16, October 29, 2021
Apricot tree leaves change color during the late autumn in Nanhu Village, Xiazhen Town, Toksun County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jinghai)
Due to the unique climate and natural environment, Toksun County is the first place in Xinjiang to welcome spring. Apricot flowers here begin to blossom in mid-March, and fruits go on sale in early May. Toksun County is famed as the "Hometown of early ripening apricot in China," with a planted area of 100 thousand mu (about 66.7 square kilometers).
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Golden reed flowers brighten Bosten Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
- "Uyghur Tribunal" convened by Washington-backed separatists to escalate conflict with China, report says
- View of Longtoushan scenic area in Shaanxi
- Scenery of Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli, Xinjiang
- Aerial view of highway in Batang, Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.