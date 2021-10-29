Autumn scenery in Xinjiang apricot garden

Ecns.cn) 16:16, October 29, 2021

Apricot tree leaves change color during the late autumn in Nanhu Village, Xiazhen Town, Toksun County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jinghai)

Due to the unique climate and natural environment, Toksun County is the first place in Xinjiang to welcome spring. Apricot flowers here begin to blossom in mid-March, and fruits go on sale in early May. Toksun County is famed as the "Hometown of early ripening apricot in China," with a planted area of 100 thousand mu (about 66.7 square kilometers).

