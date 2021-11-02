Red Autumn scenery of immense forests in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 17:04, November 02, 2021

The Yuanyangchi (Mandarin Duck Pond) Forest Park of Zengjiashan is coated with red and golden leaves in Autumn in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Miao Zhiyong)

Zengjiashan is one of the 10 favorite mountains in China for people to escape summer heat. Tourists can experience different scenery of four seasons, watch the sunset and sea of clouds inside the scenic spot.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)