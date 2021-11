Autumn scenery in nature reserve of Park Furfooz in Belgium

November 01, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021 shows an autumn scenery in the nature reserve of Park Furfooz in Dinant, Walloon Region, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

