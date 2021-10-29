Languages

Friday, October 29, 2021

Ten-day event Bright Brussels kicks off

(Xinhua) 11:05, October 29, 2021

People watch a sound and light show at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 28, 2021. The ten-day event Bright Brussels, the festival of lights in Brussels, started on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)


