Ten-day event Bright Brussels kicks off
(Xinhua) 11:05, October 29, 2021
People watch a sound and light show at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 28, 2021. The ten-day event Bright Brussels, the festival of lights in Brussels, started on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
