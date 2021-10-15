Home>>
Colorful lights enchant visitors in China's 'hydropower city'
(Ecns.cn) 16:31, October 15, 2021
Colorful lights light up the night sky in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Zhou Xingliang)
As night falls, colorful lights lit up the sky in Yichang. Cruise ships slowly passed by the river, creating a light show. Located at the junction of the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Yichang has become a well-known tourist city and a veritable “hydropower city of the world” because of the Three Gorges, the Three Gorges Project and the Gezhouba Project.
