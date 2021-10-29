Belgium to introduce conference pear at 4th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:33, October 29, 2021

Belgian conference pears to be exported to China are seen at a facility of BFV (Belgian Fruit Valley) in Vrasene, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2021. At the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held this November in Shanghai, Dole and BFV (Belgian Fruit Valley) will introduce a Belgian red conference pear to the Chinese and Asian market for the first time. This conference pear with dark red skin is a variety of the green conference pear which had sold well on the Chinese market for the past decade. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

