Jungheinrich AGa based in Germany to take part in CIIE for fourth time
(Xinhua) 09:50, October 28, 2021
A worker works at a production line of Jungheinrich AG in Qingpu district of east China's Shanghai, Oct. 20, 2021. Jungheinrich AG, a leading intralogistics solutions provider based in Germany, would take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth time this year. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
