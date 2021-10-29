China's import expo draws nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 127 nations, regions

Xinhua) 09:07, October 29, 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions will attend the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled offline from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the organizer said Thursday.

A total of 58 countries and three international organizations will also join the online country exhibition during the expo, among which 15 countries will make their debut, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Through new technologies such as 3D modeling and virtual engines, visitors can immerse themselves in the digital exhibition hall to learn about the development achievements, competitive industries, culture, and tourism of the participating countries, Sun said.

The numbers of participating countries and exhibitors both surpassed those of the third CIIE last year, Sun said, adding that the offline exhibition area has been expanded to over 360,000 square meters.

A large number of the world's leading enterprises in various sectors such as food, automobile, electrical engineering, medical equipment and cosmetics are expected to showcase their products and technologies at the expo. Meanwhile, 90 enterprises from 33 least developed countries will also attend the event, Sun said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)