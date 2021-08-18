Languages

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Floral event held in Brussels, Belgium

(Xinhua) 09:27, August 18, 2021

A flower installation is seen in central Brussels, Belgium, on Aug. 17, 2021. A floral event "Brussels in Bloom" was held from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5 this year in the streets around the Grand-Place in Brussels, as The Flower Carpet was moved to August 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)


