Home>>
Floral event held in Brussels, Belgium
(Xinhua) 09:27, August 18, 2021
A flower installation is seen in central Brussels, Belgium, on Aug. 17, 2021. A floral event "Brussels in Bloom" was held from Aug. 15 to Sept. 5 this year in the streets around the Grand-Place in Brussels, as The Flower Carpet was moved to August 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.