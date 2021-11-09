Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Home>>

First snow reflects the magnificent scenery of northern China

(People's Daily App) 10:10, November 09, 2021

As the temperature drops, the first snow swept northern China, surprising people with the sudden feel of winter. Click on the video to appreciate the splendid view.

(Compiled and produced by Kong Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories