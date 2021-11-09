Home>>
First snow reflects the magnificent scenery of northern China
(People's Daily App) 10:10, November 09, 2021
As the temperature drops, the first snow swept northern China, surprising people with the sudden feel of winter. Click on the video to appreciate the splendid view.
(Compiled and produced by Kong Shiyao)
