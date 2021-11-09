Home>>
Picturesque sunset scenery at ancient city of Xiangyang
(Ecns.cn) 10:39, November 09, 2021
Photo shows the mysterious sunset scenery at the ancient city of Xiangyang, Hubei Province, Nov. 7, 2021. (Photo/Yang Dong)
The Zhongxuan Tower, located at the southeast corner of the city wall, shined under the sunset and lights, looking picturesque.
The Zhongxuan Tower was built in memory of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25--220 AD) poet Wang Can, whose courtesy name was Zhongxuan.
