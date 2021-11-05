Maple forest ignites in autumn colours

(Xinhuanet) 13:16, November 05, 2021

Over the past fews days, more than 600 mu (about 40 hectares) of maple forest at Tangding forest seedling centre in Yuanhu Village, Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province were dyed a fiery red. The sunlight of late autumn brings out the gorgeous colours of the leaves. With a maple forest on one side, and golden rice fields on the other, the combination comes together to create a wonderful autumn scene.

Photos credit to Mao Feng.

