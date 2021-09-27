China Three Gorges Corporation moves its headquarters to Wuhan

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2021 shows the scenery of the Three Gorges Reservoir in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

WUHAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) on Sunday moved its headquarters from Beijing to Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The move is expected to accelerate the national strategy of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the post-epidemic economic recovery in Hubei, especially in Wuhan.

At a ceremony held in Wuhan on Sunday, the corporation signed strategic cooperation agreements with governments of Hubei, Wuhan as well as Yichang City, where the Three Gorges Dam is located, for 154 planned major projects with a total value of 364.5 billion yuan (56.4 billion U.S. dollars).

Taking root in Hubei, the corporation will support the post-epidemic recovery of the province and better serve the important national strategy, said Lei Mingshan, chairman of the corporation.

Founded in 1993, the CTG is formerly known as the China Three Gorges Project Corporation for the construction of the Three Gorges project. It has now become the largest hydropower development and operation enterprise worldwide and the biggest clean energy group in China.

By the end of June, its total installed capacity, composed of capacities that were commissioned, under construction, and on a minority-equity basis, had reached 140 GW.

